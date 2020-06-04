Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 68,271 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Fifteen had recovered as of Wednesday.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 20,679 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 232 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,734 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,150,868 had been tested. An estimated 45,858 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 479,258 people have recovered from the disease, 1,851,520 have been infected and 107,175 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 18,214,950 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 6,538,456 had been infected since the pandemic began, 386,503 had died, and 2,828,468 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
31
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
14
Medina
74
Blanco
11
Mason
32
Llano
3
Almost all Texas businesses are allowed to open at 50% capacity, Gov. Greg Abbott says
Gov. Greg Abbott announced his third phase Wednesday of reopening Texas businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing virtually all of them to operate at 50% capacity.
That is effective immediately, and there are "very limited exceptions," Abbott's office said.
Restaurants were already permitted to be open at 50% capacity. Abbott is allowing them to immediately increase their table size from six people to 10, and on June 12, they can ramp up their capacities to 75%.
Abbott's latest order also brings news for professional and college sports that are played outdoors, letting the former shift from 25% capacity to 50% capacity at their stadiums and allowing the latter to resume for the first time, also at 50%.
"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe," Abbott said in a statement.
While the number of cases continues to rise in Texas, Abbott emphasized that the new cases are "largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants." Those places made up more than 45% of the new cases over about the last week, according to his office.
The state's focus on those hot spots has contributed to some of the largest daily case counts over the past week.
"On Monday, Texas saw its highest 7-day average of new cases since the pandemic began," state Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, tweeted after Abbott unveiled the third phase Wednesday afternoon. "The data are clear — unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are moving in the wrong direction right now and we need to tap the brakes, not step on the gas."
There is fine print to Abbott's latest announcement. Amusement parks and carnivals are among the business that are allowed to immediately operate at 50% capacity — but only if they are in counties with fewer than 1,000 cases. Amusements parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 cases can scale up to 50% capacity June 19.
And bars, which were previously capped at 25% capacity, can immediately go up to 50% as long as customers remain seated.
As he has done before, Abbott gives the state's smallest counties permission to move more quickly in his latest reopening announcement. On June 12, any business in a county with 10 or fewer active cases that was previously open at 50% capacity can increase to 75%.
Texas has now had 68,271 coronavirus cases, including 1,734 deaths, according to the latest data Wednesday from the Department of State Health Services. Over 90% of the state's 254 counties have reported cases.
As of Wednesday, there had been 1,150,868 tests conducted in Texas, the DSHS figures show. While testing has gone up, it is still regularly falling short of the 30,000 tests per day that Abbott had set for reopening the state.
Abbott has also focused on the positivity rate, or the ratio of confirmed cases to total tests. That figure, presented by the state as a seven-day rolling average, dropped from a high of 13.86% in mid-April to between 4% and 6% for most of May. In recent days, however, the figure has been on an upward trend, hitting 8.22% on Wednesday.
Abbott has said in recent weeks that Texans should anticipate temporary increases in the positivity rate as the state dispatches its surge response teams to the three kinds of hot spots: prisons and jails, nursing homes and meatpacking plants.
Another statistic that Abbott has prioritized is the daily number of hospitalizations due to the virus. That trend has not seen any major fluctuations in recent weeks, with the figure ranging between 1,400 and 1,800 most days. It was 1,487 on Wednesday.
Texas colleges expect larger online summer classes as students lose jobs, internships
This fall, Macy and Barry Waldman, sisters from Wimberly, won’t be among peers returning to their respective college campuses at the University of North Texas and the University of Texas at Arlington.
Instead they’ll be home, taking classes online to avoid catching the new coronavirus in packed lecture halls and communal dining rooms.
Staying home will likely set the rising sophomores back at least one semester in their studies, said their mother, Courtney Waldman, who worries about her daughters getting exposed to the virus while at school and then bringing it home during visits. The 53-year-old said tacking on the extra time is worth it to protect them and her husband, who had a medical incident on Christmas Day.
“They're more than willing to stay back a year if it means they're not going to kill their father,” Waldman said.
To get a head start on their year at home, Waldman said, the family is shelling out $6,900 to enroll both daughters in summer school at their institutions.
“We’re playing a little bit of defense,” Courtney Waldman said.
The Waldmans aren’t the only ones turning to online summer school while the fall remains in flux. As Texas higher education institutions brace for a financial hit as students navigate health and economic concerns, several schools contacted by The Texas Tribune are reporting significant jumps in summer enrollment compared with last year.
College students suddenly finding more time on their hands with canceled jobs, internships and trips abroad are flocking to online summer classes at Texas institutions en masse. And schools, seeing an opportunity to court students stuck at home, are ramping up their summer offerings and discounting tuition.
It’s welcome news for those schools navigating what a college experience in the pandemic looks like, but officials, still reeling financially from shutting down their campuses mid-semester, are unclear what the summer surge signals for their fall enrollment.
Summer enrollment on the rise
The University of Texas at Austin, which starts summer school Thursday, slashed the costs of summer classes, and students and parents have responded. The summer classes are usually offered at 85% of the regular cost of fall and spring semester classes. But because of the pandemic, UT is instead offering undergraduate summer classes at 50% of the fall and spring semester cost.
The flagship university has seen a surge in demand for its summer courses, university spokesperson J.B. Bird said. Among undergraduates, UT-Austin so far reports a 59% increase — 4,266 more students — over its summer 2019 enrollment.
“Of course, COVID-19 is a big factor here,” Bird said in an email. “More students are staying at home this summer, and far fewer are working jobs and internships. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to offer the discounted summer classes, as a way to help students save money while advancing toward the completion of their degrees.”
Texans could receive up to a year of unemployment benefits under second extension of aid
Texans receiving unemployment could be eligible for a total of 52 weeks of benefits — double the typical amount of time aid is available — as the state triggered an extended benefits period, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Unemployed Texans have historically received up to 26 weeks of benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor notified the Texas Workforce Commission on Monday that the state triggered what's called State Extended Benefits, which provides 13 additional weeks of unemployment aid. That comes after a federal coronavirus relief bill previously extended some unemployment benefits for 13 weeks under what's called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
The first week Texans could start receiving these newest extended benefits is the week ending July 4, which is 13 weeks after the PEUC extension took effect in the state. People must first exhaust the standard 26 weeks, plus the additional 13 weeks under PEUC, before receiving the additional 13 weeks of extended benefits, said Cisco Gamez, spokesperson for the commission. Self-employed workers and gig employees — who newly became eligible for unemployment because of the federal coronavirus relief bill — can also receive extended benefits, Gamez said.
PEUC provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits and is available through the week ending Dec. 26. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation offers an additional $600 in benefits per week and is available until the week ending July 25.
Extended benefits date to 1971 and kick in during times of high unemployment. In April, the state's unemployment rate was 12.8%, topping the previous high of 9.2% in 1986. The state's unemployment rate exceeded the 5% threshold to trigger the latest extended benefits period, which the federal government reimburses to the state.
According to the Department of Labor, 2.2 million Texans have filed for unemployment since mid-March. The Texas Workforce Commission has paid out $9.7 billion in benefits using state and federal funds.
Angelina County reports 12 new cases
Angelina County has 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 232, according to the county’s website, angelinacounty.net.
Ninety patients have recovered, one is hospitalized and five have died in Angelina County.
A total of 2,616 people have been tested, which includes National Guard testing although those results are still pending. Approximately 2,698 citizens have placed calls to the coronavirus call center. The Angelina County & Cities Health District has tested 1,212 people.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 283 cases, up by four today according to Nacogdoches City. Additionally, they’ve had 20 deaths.
The new cases are a male county resident in his 50s, a female city resident in her 60s, a male county resident in his 70s with a previously reported household case, and a female city resident in her 40s.
Nacogdoches County has an estimated 59 active cases and 204 estimated recoveries and has conducted approximately 1,550 tests.
Polk County has 60 cases and 20 recoveries out of 281 tests completed, while San Augustine County has 44 cases, 14 recoveries, one hospitalization and two deaths out of 84 tests completed. There have been seven cases out of 141 tests for the other counties within the ACCHD testing partnership.
East Texas transportation agencies to receive millions in federal funding
The Texas Transportation Commissioners approved federal funding for the Angelina County Airport and the Brazos Transit District through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in a phone meeting Thursday.
More than $61.3 million in federal grant funding was approved for rural transit districts in Texas as part of a $10 billion federal economic relief fund package. The Brazos Transit District will receive $4.5 million in grant funding, determined through a formula set by the Texas Administrative Code 31.36.
“Brazos Transit District and other public transportation agencies around the world are playing a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jo Penn, BTD director of marketing and development. “Public transit is an essential service that much of the public around the world depend on for access to medical appointments, groceries and jobs.”
The district remained open despite shelter-in-place orders, causing ridership numbers to increase because they felt it was in the best interest of the riders who depend on public transit to access dialysis and other medical appointments, essential errands and jobs, Penn said.
“As communities begin to open up, we are starting to see ridership slowly increase,” she said. “BTD will continue to monitor COVID-19 and follow the guidelines set by local government and health departments to make sure our employees, customers and communities are safeguarded against the spread of the Coronavirus. Safety is and always has been our number one priority.”
The $4.5 million will go toward covering the operating costs in East Texas this year and preserve the district’s yearly Section 5311 funds from TxDOT for the future, Penn said. These expenses including fuel, supplies, personal protective equipment for drivers and staff, disinfectant products and more.
“BTD is asking that everyone please follow the guidelines set by local government officials and health departments to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Penn said. “BTD has placed signage on all buses and terminals to provide information and preventable steps against COVID-19. We have also implemented social distancing on all buses by placing signage on seats, encouraging riders to skip a seat and put distance between themselves and others.”
Additionally, 182 airports in Texas will receive $6.7 million in federal grant funding after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on revenue. The Angelina County Airport will receive $69,000.
Airport Manager Gary Letney said this will go far in making up for lost revenue because of the pandemic.
The airport lost somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000 in revenue during the pandemic, Letney said. However, some of that was made up for by the costs cut for regular expenses, so the $69,000 was right on target to fill their need.
The first couple of weeks of the pandemic closures in the county, the airport was only receiving 10% of its normal revenue, Letney said. By the end of the first month and through April, they were sitting at 33% and by May they were at 55% of normal business.
Now, they are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel from the pandemic as revenue has continued to rise.
“It’s actually come back where I think that if the trend continues, we might be back to normal in a couple months,” he said.
Letney called Texas a block grant state, meaning the Texas Department of Transportation works as the agent for all airports in the state. He said they spearheaded the movement to help get relief for airports through the CARES Group Four Grant.
The grant money is open for any Federal Aviation Administration-approved expense for a federally obligated airport, he said.
“We can use it for any expense to cover any loss that we’ve had,” Letney said. “It doesn’t really matter where you use it because it all goes into the airport fund and just gets spent.”
Additionally, the airport qualified for Group 1 funding because of its $1.6 million project to build a game fence around the airport. The airport should receive 90% of the project funded through the FAA and TxDOT, but they were expected to pay 10% of that funding themselves.
However, the Group 1 funding pays 100% of projects completed in physical year 2020, Letney said. The whole fencing project cannot be completed in 2020, but the remaining 10% should be completed and paid for through the Group 1 grant.
“By the end, you add both of them together … it goes a long way,” Letney said.
Texas awarded $78.81 billion in federal covid relief
Texas has received $78.81 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid as of May 19, the 12th highest amount among all 50 states relative to the number of its Covid-19 cases and resulting economic disruption, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.
The federal funding received by Texas per Covid-19 case was $1,578,885, while federal funds per jobless claim in the state since March stood at $40,598, the study by the financial news and opinion website concluded.
As of mid-March, the number of jobless claims filed in the state amounted to 13.9 percent of the labor force, according to 24/7 Wall St. And Covid-19 cases in Texas numbered 174 for every 100,000 state residents, the analysis said.
Congress has signed off on more than $3 trillion in coronavirus relief funds since late March, with the money going to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments. The formula for distributing the funds, however, often did not reflect the severity of each state’s Covid-19 outbreak, the study’s authors found.
Abbott faces criticism over $295 million contact tracing contract
Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas had the fewest COVID-19 fatalities since March 30.
“We also had the fewest Texans testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 6 weeks,” he said, “and, we have the second most recoveries from COVID-19 in America.”
On May 25, Abbott said that Texas had the fewest COVID-19 fatalities since the end of March and the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since the middle of April.
On May 26, Abbott said that Dallas County had reported no coronavirus deaths as cases continued to trend downward.
“Stories of improvement like this are surfacing across the state,” Abbott said. “Let’s extend this trend by doing all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and open up Texas.”
Despite this positive trend, the state remains in the phase 2 reopening with businesses only open to 25 to 50 percent capacity depending on the business, and more than two million Texans remain out of work as a result of the governor’s executive order placing restrictions on residents and businesses.
The governor, without the input of the legislature, also directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to sign a $295 million, 27-month contract with a New York-based tech company, MTX Group headquartered in North Dallas, to undertake a massive contact tracing and surveillance program in the Lone Star State.
The nearly $300 million contract involves rapidly recruiting, training, mobilizing and managing more than 4,000 tracers. The term “contact tracing” refers to a process where researchers attempt to identify everyone a confirmed carrier of the coronavirus may have come into contact with, reported on to public health authorities and “encouraged” to be tested and or quarantined.
This same company recently went 123 percent over budget in a prior project when it was tasked with handling the licensing and regulatory processing for Kentucky's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, state Sen. Bob Hall, a major critic of the program, said.
“There is never a right time or right way to do the wrong thing," Hall, a Republican from Edgewood, wrote in a letter to Abbott. "In the COVID-19 scenario, contact tracing is technically wrong, financially wrong, and morally wrong.
“Contact tracing is technically wrong, as it may be an effective tool to trace slow moving deadly viruses such as Ebola or Tuberculosis, but not for a fast-moving virus with a low death rate that is primarily spread by asymptomatic people,” Hall added.
At a time when Texas should be tightening its belt, it is spending nearly $300 million – “a colossal waste of money” – on a program instead of directing that money to be spent “on resources to protect the elderly and immune-compromised populations that are the most affected,” Hall said.
The Facebook group “Texans Against Contact Tracing” argues that contact tracing is state overreach and will lead to privacy breaches and erosion of civil liberties.
“The government overreacted to this virus from the start, and now it is continuing that overreaction while spending $300 million for a program that appears to threaten the liberties of my constituents and all Texans,” State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R–Arlington, told The Texas Scorecard.
State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R–Fredericksburg, also warned constituents, telling the Scorecard, “Everyone should pay close attention because we might be giving away our right to privacy and civil liberties in the name of safety.”
The Houston Chronicle published a copy of a heavily redacted contract.
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R–Odessa, expressed concern that the contract was signed “without any collaboration with the public or the legislature.”
He posted on Facebook, “I’ve heard two takes on the contact-tracing practice: some say it’s a direct threat to our civil liberties and is a ‘big brother’ scheme, while others say it is purely voluntary and has been going on for decades in relation to other infectious diseases. When opinions are extreme on both ends of the spectrum like this, the truth usually lies somewhere in between, and I’m trying to understand the truth.”
State Sens. Paul Bettencourt, R–Houston, Bob Hall, R–Edgewood, and Kel Seliger, R–Amarillo, have all expressed concerns over the contract.
The Texas Health Trace program website says it depends on people who have contracted COVID-19 to sign up for the program. MTX Group claims it has already instituted a "learning management system" to train new contact tracers about internal technology systems and federal health laws, according to a report by Newsweek.
The Associated Press, Texas Tribune
