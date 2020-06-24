A Mountain Home man was in the county jail Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Michael Ray Parks on June 23 on a warrant out of Justice of the Peace Pct. 1. The warrant accuses Parks, born in 1990, of committing the offense on or about June 22. His bond was set at $100,000.
