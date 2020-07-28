A married couple was displaced by a fire that tore through their trailer today.
The trailer was in the 100 block of Quaker Lane in the Armadillo Junction neighborhood, north of Ingram.
As firefighters continued to work on hot spots and the smoke died down Tuesday afternoon, the trailer appeared to be a total loss. Local law enforcement officers were on scene interviewing witnesses. More information will be released as the investigation proceeds.
When the fire started, only the wife was home, and she ran outside to see what was happening after she saw smoke, according to a neighbor. She screamed and called 911, he said. She wasn’t able to get good reception, but he called 911 and was able to communicate with the dispatcher, he said. The Ingram area is known for being problematic when it comes to cell service.
The neighbor, who identified himself only as Joseph B., said there was only 3 feet or so of flames when he and others made to put out the fire with a nearby garden hose. But the faucet was broken, so they weren't able to get water. Instead, they moved two small propane tanks out of the way, got two vehicles moved away from the fire and evacuated the woman in an adjoining trailer, he said.
“We were worried her place was next, so we got her out as quick as we could,” Joseph B. said.
Agencies that responded to the incident included the Ingram Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Ingram Volunteer Fire Department and the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department.
