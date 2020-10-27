Our gratitude to this community is beyond my ability to express. Kerrville offers an unsurpassed quality of life, as well as an inspired vision of how to keep building while maintaining its core commitment to community, family, and the great state of Texas.
The town’s leadership has proved to be fantastic as we worked to address the increasing workforce demands and the innovation required to develop a facility capable of addressing the future needs of our national defense and the aerospace industry overall.
From a purely professional perspective, we considered many communities throughout the country but Kerrville, specifically stood out. Given my unique upbringing in both North Dakota and the Hill Country, I have a heartfelt appreciation and passion for the similarities in culture shared by the two.
It is no secret that Texas is a strategic state for businesses to grow. Thanks to the KEDC’s outstanding relationship with the Governor’s office and the Texas workforce commission, the Hill Country is particularly well-positioned for growth. Kerrville leadership understands that clean manufacturing can contribute to a diversified marketplace and quality of life.
Kerrville leadership truly understands what it takes to help new businesses.
The current Mayor’s administration, the EIC, and KPUB have shown that forward-thinking leadership can lay the groundwork for a fruitful and prosperous future — one that looks bright, indeed.
Schreiner University has demonstrated a visionary understanding that engineering and other skill sets are key not only to empowering new businesses to locate here, but also to enable young entrepreneurs to emerge in aerospace. Schreiner’s visionary partnership with the University of North Dakota contributed in no small part to our decision to locate in Kerrville.
I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with each of these groups, and I look forward to continuing those relationships in the years to come.
Kristin R. Hedger,
Vice President of Business Development, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing
