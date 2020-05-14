The state of Texas recorded its deadliest day of its battle with the coronavirus pandemic with 58 deaths related to the virus that also presented 1,448 new cases on Thursday.
In Kerr County, the state's database had conflicting information about the case counts here, but one state report listed an 11th case of COVID-19 on Thursday, but no officials from the county, city of Kerrville and Peterson Health were able to confirm that information.
The county of Kerr said it was a reporting mistake, and Peterson Health said it was not one of their patients.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has two databases, including a dashboard of cases that is similar to what other states are using across the country. That site, which has consistently been behind others, lists Kerr County with 10 cases. However, on another DSHS website, which tracks county trends it lists this newest case. That database is designed to track county trends.
County officials said their official tally is 10 cases and no deaths.
The biggest jump in the number of cases reported Thursday came in Dallas County, where 243 new cases were reported, bringing its total to 6,602. That was still second to Harris County, where 205 new cases reported Thursday brought its total to 8,621. The biggest increase in COVID-19-related deaths was reported in El Paso County, which reported eight new deaths on Thursday. The highest death toll remained in Harris County, where five new deaths reported Thursday brought its total to 188.
