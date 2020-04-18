Kerrville- On April 15, 2020, Noemi Gonzalez got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 38 years old. She was born April 23, 1981 in Fredericksburg to Nicholas and Elena Gonzalez.
Noemi always made time for everyone especially time spent with her sister Maria (Nena) that precedes her in death. She always provided support and love for her family. Noemi never complained and always looked to make everyone happy. She enjoyed trying different foods and over the last few years dedicated time to working out at the gym. Noemi loved her work at Ashley Home Store- Kerrville meeting and interacting with the customers.
Noemi is survived by her husband, Michael Flores; children, Michael Flores Jr., Christopher Brandon Flores, Charles Alex Flores and Lola Annalisa Flores; parents, Nicholas and Elena Gonzalez. She will be loved and missed by many other family members and lots of friends.
All are welcome to a come and go visitation that will be held 11am to 4pm, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Private interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
