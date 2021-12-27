Christmas Day was indeed a warm day, but it did not break any records for Kerrville. The USDA in Kerrville reached 84 degrees on Christmas Day. Christmas Day in 1955 remained the warmest day I could locate for Kerrville, when the high temperature reached 89 degrees. The high temperature did become the warmest day since weather records have been kept at the USDA since 1974.
Weather records are not going to be broken on New Year’s Day, either. In fact, a strong cold front should bring colder air across the area Saturday into Sunday. This brings a sharp drop in temperatures to start off 2022.
WARM AND HUMID TUESDAY
Low clouds will dip to near the surface again Tuesday morning. This means fog and mist will be expected again during the morning hours. There are signs we could clear out faster Tuesday after the lunch hour.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon. South winds average 5 to 15 mph. If sunshine occurs faster than expected, some locations could reach 80 degrees.
MORE OF THE SAME TUESDAY NIGHT
Tuesday night features late night and morning low clouds again. Fog and drizzle could occur as cloud levels drop to less than 1,000 feet above the surface. Lows may initially fall into the 50s before sunrise, warming into the lower 60s by daybreak. South winds average 2 to 7 mph.
WARM WEDNESDAY
Highs around 80 degrees are expected Wednesday. Some areas could reach 80 to 84 degrees.
A cold front will switch winds to the north Wednesday afternoon. This feature could bring brief relief from the humidity but create elevated fire dangers in the process.
COOLER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night with lows in the middle to upper 40s.
Light north winds prevail overnight.
COLDER WEEKEND AHEAD
Saturday may be warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. A cold front drops the area into the 2’s and 30s by Sunday morning.
Much colder temperatures are expected Sunday, with north winds and highs in the 40s and 50s. A hard freeze is expected Sunday night through Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.