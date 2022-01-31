A fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home, displaced three residents and injured one of them on Sunday, according to authorities.
“A 49-year old male received minor burns to his arm when he tried to retrieve personal property out of the home,” wrote Ingram Police Chief Carol Twiss in a Monday email.
The home was at 204 Colvin St. in Ingram. Officers were dispatched to the fire about 6 a.m., according to a Monday statement from the Ingram Police Department.
“It is believed that a space heater may have been the cause,” Twiss wrote in the email. “We want to warn folks that it is very important to have smoke detectors in your home and to check the batteries at least once a year.”
“The single-wide trailer home was a total loss,” reads the IPD statement. “A vehicle parked near the home sustained heat damage to the hood and bumper. The residents and pets were able to escape safely despite the home not having fire alarms in place.”
The agency encouraged people to have functional smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, refrain from using extension cords with space heaters, make sure space heaters are plugged directly into wall outlets, to clean chimneys to prevent fire hazards and keep space heaters at least 3 feet from anything flammable and out of reach of children and pets.
