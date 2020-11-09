UPDATE, 2:21 P.M.: County HR director Jennifer Cude Doss told commissioners she knows of 12 county workers who tested positive for the virus — 11 in the courthouse and one offsite. Those infected and believed to have been exposed numbered 32 total, she said. Four returned from quarantine and three with more limited exposure were “self-monitoring.” Doss noted that 107 people work in the courthouse.
With a number of county employees having been ill or quarantined due to COVID-19 infections, commissioners opted to replenish special sick-time hours that had been available through a federal grant.
“We all know there’s been a little bit of an outbreak of covid in the courthouse,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz during a meeting this morning. “One of the reasons I think that we’ve had it is that we have employees coming to work when they think they have allergies or something — when they have minor ailment that turns out to be covid. And the reason is these employees don’t necessarily want to use their sick time up for a headache or something along that line.”
After commissioners heard from the county HR director and other department heads at this morning’s meeting, they voted unanimously to make an additional 80 hours of paid covid sick time available to each county employee.
The courthouse was recently deep-cleaned following the recent outbreak. Officials haven’t revealed exactly how many employees were affected.
The HR director told commissioners that by the end of this pay period, as many as 30 employees will have exhausted the initial 80 hours of paid covid sick time that had been available prior to this morning.
The county may be on the hook for some of the additional, paid covid sick time if the rest of the remaining approximately $500,000 in federal grant funds is exhausted, the county auditor said. The county had received about $1.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, which can be used for a variety of COVID-19-related expenses, including plastic shielding, hand sanitizer and face masks. Another grant may be available, but the county would have to match 20 percent of the funds awarded, the county auditor said.
“The good news is that we haven’t had too many people dreadfully sick, but that could happen and they could use up all of it (the additional 80 hours of covid sick time),” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew. “Thank God we’ve had … people who have gotten better.”
In order to minimize the cost to the county and maximize efficiency, the officials indicated they’d try to make it possible for all employees to work remotely if they’re at home due to a presumed or actual COVID-19 infection. An example was given of an employee who could work from home for four hours, and then take the covid pay for the remaining four hours of the workday.
“If somebody’s quarantined at home, and they feel fine, and they have four hours of work that they can do ... they can keep working,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser.
Officials indicated they would try to get county employees access to laptops so everyone can have an opportunity to work from home if they need it. Belew and Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris each offered a laptop after a department head told commissioners there weren’t enough to go around. Moser suggested the county buy or rent more laptops using the federal grant, but no more discussion was had on that issue, since it wasn’t on the meeting agenda and commissioners can’t legally talk about matters that aren’t on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.