Humble Atascocita boys new No. 2 in Texas 6A hoops rankings
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school state rankings for the week of Dec. 14:
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Duncanville, 9-0; 2. Humble Atascocita, 8-0; 3. Alvin Shadow Creek, 7-1; 4. Waxahachie, 5-2; 5. Fort Bend Elkins, 6-0; 6. Richardson, 5-1; 7. McKinney, 10-1; 8. Humble Summer Creek, 6-2; 9. Austin Westlake, 9-1; 10. Houston Bellaire, 5-0; 11. Killeen Ellison, 9-0; 12. North Crowley, 10-0; 13. EP Americas, 4-0; 14. Converse Judson, 8-1; 15. South Grand Prairie, 5-0; 16. Laredo Alexander, 6-0; 17. SA South San, 8-2; 18. Lewisville, 8-3; 19. SA Northside O'Connor, 9-2; 20. SA Johnson, 6-1; 21. Round Rock, 7-1; 22. Mansfield, 7-1; 23. Beaumont West Brook, 5-2; 24. Sheldon King, 7-2; 25. SA Wagner, 1-5.
Class 5A
1. Lancaster, 6-4; 2. Beaumont United, 9-0; 3. Fort Bend Hightower, 3-2; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 3-2; 5. FW Wyatt, 4-2; 6. Frisco Wakeland, 8-1; 7. Amarillo, 7-0; 8. Manor, 7-2; 9. Leander, 3-2; 10. Manvel, 6-1; 11. Dallas Highland Park, 3-2; 12. Frisco Memorial, 3-4; 13. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 8-1; 14. Mount Pleasant, 4-0; 15. Dallas Kimball, 4-7; 16. EP Chapin, 5-0; 17. Prosper Rock Hill, 4-2; 18. Huntsville, 0-0; 19. Nederland, 9-0; 20. Boerne Champion, 9-1; 21. NRH Richland, 5-4; 22. SA McCollum, 6-1; 23. Crosby, 5-3; 24. Liberty Hill, 10-1; 25. NRH Birdville, 6-3.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family, 7-3; 2. Houston Yates, 7-1; 3. Argyle, 8-1; 4. Stafford, 3-2; 5. Dallas Carter, 7-1; 6. Boerne, 8-1; 7. Decatur, 8-1; 8. Dallas Lincoln, 2-3; 9. Lubbock Estacado, 8-1; 10. Fredericksburg, 9-0; 11. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 6-4; 12. Seminole, 5-3; 13. WF Hirschi, 4-4; 14. Huffman-Hargrave, 10-0; 15. Austin LBJ, 2-6; 16. CC Tuloso-Midway, 2-2; 17. CC Miller, 2-3; 18. Paris, 2-4; 19. FW Dunbar, 2-3; 20. Silsbee, 1-6; 21. Waco La Vega, 1-1; 22. Tyler Chapel Hill, 4-2; 23. Waco Connally, 6-1; 24. Ferris, 6-4; 25. China Spring, 5-5.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison, 3-5; 2. Peaster, 6-2; 3. Brock, 7-1; 4. CC London, 4-1; 5. SA Cole, 5-3; 6. Shallowater, 6-1; 7. Coldspring-Oakhurst, 4-0; 8. Aransas Pass, 8-1; 9. Malakoff, 1-0; 10. Tatum, 3-2; 11. Atlanta, 4-3; 12. Winnie East Chambers, 6-0; 13. Grandview, 3-4; 14. Blanco, 4-0; 15. New Waverly, 4-1; 16. Lorena, 7-2; 17. Diboll, 3-1; 18. Santa Rosa, 3-2; 19. Little River Academy, 3-6; 20. WF City View, 5-2; 21. Cameron, 8-1; 22. Jefferson, 2-0; 23. Childress, 3-2; 24. Universal City Randolph, 4-2; 25. Callisburg, 10-0.
Class 2A
1. Martins Mill, 9-1; 2. Clarendon, 4-2; 3. La Rue La Poynor, 8-2; 4. Grapeland, 8-1; 5. Lipan, 5-2; 6. McLeod, 3-2; 7. Hearne, 1-2; 8. New Deal, 5-2; 9. Tenaha, 0-1; 10. Bogata Rivercrest, 8-0; 11. Gary, 8-1; 12. San Saba, 6-0; 13. Garrison, 4-1; 14. Schulenburg, 3-3; 15. Cisco, 2-1; 16. Weimar, 7-0; 17. Port Aransas, 8-2; 18. Bland, 5-3; 19. Panhandle, 5-1; 20. Wink, 5-0; 21. Santa Maria, 1-4; 22. Olton, 6-0; 23. Cushing, 6-2; 24. Douglass, 9-0; 25. Normangee, 0-2.
Class 1A
1. Slidell, 7-2; 2. Nazareth, 5-4; 3. Calvert, 3-1; 4. Graford, 8-1; 5. Texline, 4-2; 6. Tilden McMullen County, 11-0; 7. Gail Borden County, 3-0; 8. Paducah, 2-1; 9. Saltillo, 1-5; 10. Neches, 1-4; 11. Westbrook, 2-3; 12. Dime Box, 2-1; 13. Rocksprings, 5-2; 14. Leggett, 2-4; 15. Jayton, 5-0; 16. Dodd City, 3-1; 17. Sterling City, 0-0; 18. San Perlita, 4-5; 19. Laneville, 0-5; 20. Lingleville, 2-5; 21. Rankin, 3-1; 22. Eula, 5-6; 23. Henrietta Midway, 4-1; 24. Electra, 2-3; 25. Nordheim, 3-3.
BOYS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A
1. Plano John Paul II, 8-1; 2. Dallas St. Mark's, 2-0; 3. SA Antonian Prep, 11-1; 4. Houston Christian, 11-1; 5. Arlington Oakridge, 7-1; 6. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 6-3; 7. Addison Trinity Christian, 5-0; 8. SA Christian, 8-1; 9. FW Nolan Catholic, 7-3; 10. SA Central Catholic, 7-2.
TAPPS 5A
1. The Woodlands Christian, 9-1; 2. SA St. Mary's Hall, 8-0; 3. McKinney Christian, 10-0; 4. FW Christian, 7-4; 5. Tyler Brook Hill School, 5-0; 6. SA TMI Episcopal, 4-1; 7. Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 8-2; 8. Boerne Geneva, 10-1; 9. Laredo St. Augustine, 6-2; 10. Frisco Legacy Christian, 6-4.
TAPPS 4A
1. Houston Westbury, 4-3; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 7-1; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 0-0; 4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 0-0; 5. Houston Northland Christian, 8-4; 6. Schertz John Paul II, 2-5; 7. Collleyville Covenant Christian, 0-0; 8. SA Lutheran, 4-1; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 5-0; 10. Arlington Pantego Christian, 7-2.
TAPPS 3A
1. Midland Classical, 5-1; 2. Denton Calvary, 11-0; 3. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 9-1; 4. Dallas Yavneh, 0-0; 5. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 5-2; 6. Waco Vanguard, 0-0; 7. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 10-6; 8. Richardson North Dallas, 0-0; 9. Waco Reicher, 0-0; 10. Spring Providence Classical, 1-0.
TAPPS 2A
1. Galveston O'Connell, 6-0; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 0-0; 3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 0-1; 4. Longview Trinity, 0-2; 5. Victoria Faith, 6-4; 6. Sherman Texoma, 3-1; 7. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 6-1; 8. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 0-0; 9. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 0-2; 10. Bryan Allen, 3-3.
TAPPS 1A
1. San Angelo Cornerstone, 7-0; 2. Amarillo Holy Cross, 6-1; 3. Fredericksburg Heritage, 0-0; 4. Houston Beren, 0-0; 5. Houston Southwest Christian, 1-1; 6. Kingwood Covenant Prep, 2-1; 7. Dallas Cambridge, 4-1; 8. Nacogdoches Regents, 0-0; 9. Waco Eagle Christian, 0-0; 10. Wichita Falls Christ Academy, 0-1.
___
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Duncanville, 11-0; 2. Cypress Creek, 11-0; 3. Converse Judson, 8-0; 4. DeSoto, 8-1; 5. Plano, 8-1; 6. Arlington Martin, 9-2; 7. South Grand Prairie, 8-2; 8. SA Northside Clark, 7-0; 9. Langham Creek, 6-1; 10. Cibolo Steele, 9-2; 11. Jersey Village, 10-0; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek, 7-2; 13. Denton Guyer, 7-4; 14 Tomball Memorial, 10-1; 15. SA Reagan, 9-2; 16. Allen, 6-2; 17. Spring Westfield, 5-1; 18. Fort Bend Dulles, 12-0; 19. Houston Heights, 9-3; 20. Humble Atascocita, 10-1; 21. FW Chisholm Trail, 6-0; 22. Mansfield, 8-1; 23. Cypress Ridge, 10-2; 24. Laredo United, 8-2; 25. Harlingen, 8-2.
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park, 7-1; 2. Amarillo, 5-1; 3. College Station, 9-2; 4. WF Rider, 9-1; 5. Boerne Champion, 8-0; 6. Humble Kingwood Park, 11-0; 7. Princeton, 11-0; 8. Beaumont United, 4-0; 9. Georgetown, 9-2; 10. CC Veterans Memorial, 12-2; 11. Mansfield Legacy, 9-1; 12. Lubbock Cooper, 9-2; 13. SA Veterans Memorial, 7-5; 14. Mansfield Timberview, 7-4; 15. Leander Rouse, 9-2; 16. Bryan Rudder, 7-3; 17. Royse City, 7-3; 18. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 7-2; 19. Richmond Foster, 9-2; 20. Wylie East, 9-2; 21. Red Oak, 8-4; 22. Castroville Medina Valley, 8-3; 23. Lake Dallas, 8-4; 24. Midlothian, 7-3; 25. Grapevine, 8-3.
Class 4A
1. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 10-0; 2. Canyon, 8-1; 3. Fredericksburg, 11-1; 4. Brownsboro, 11-0; 5. Boerne, 10-1; 6. Hereford, 6-1; 7. Lumberton, 9-1; 8. Sunnyvale, 10-1; 9. Decatur, 5-2; 10. Glen Rose, 12-1; 11. Burnet, 10-0; 12. Stephenville, 8-1; 13. Dallas Pinkston, 9-2; 14. Levelland, 9-0; 15. La Vernia, 12-1; 16. Melissa, 10-3; 17. Sinton, 10-2; 18. Argyle, 6-4; 19. Athens, 10-2; 20. Bullard, 10-2; 21. Somerset, 10-3; 22. Gilmer, 9-0; 23. Geronimo Navarro, 13-1; 24. Gonzales, 7-1; 25. Mexia, 7-1.
Class 3A
1. Shallowater, 10-0; 2. Idalou, 9-2; 3. Fairfield, 5-1; 4. Winnsboro, 11-2; 5. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 9-1; 6. Canadian, 10-2; 7. Tuscola Jim Ned, 9-1; 8. Ponder, 10-2; 9. Wall, 8-1; 10. Hitchcock, 5-1; 11. Bishop, 10-0; 12. Brownfield, 8-1; 13. Gunter, 8-3; 14. Edgewood, 10-3; 15. Woodville, 9-3; 16. Pottsboro, 9-1; 17. Palacios, 7-1; 18. Lexington, 7-2; 19. Nocona, 10-2; 20. Huntington, 9-2; 21. Franklin, 5-1; 22. Boling, 8-2; 23. Peaster, 9-3; 24. Odem, 8-4; 25. Santa Gertrudis, 8-0.
Class 2A
1. Muenster, 10-0; 2. Panhandle, 9-1; 3. San Saba, 10-0; 4. Douglass, 9-0; 5. Tenaha, 7-0; 6. Lipan, 8-3; 7. Wellington, 6-2; 8. Martins Mill, 9-2; 9. Gruver, 3-1; 10. La Rue La Poynor, 7-2; 11. Yorktown, 8-0; 12. Mason, 6-3; 13. Timpson, 7-3; 14. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn, 7-0; 15. Alvord, 11-2; 16. Cisco, 7-2; 17. Haskell, 5-1; 18. New Home, 6-5; 19. Ropesville, 9-1; 20. Poolville, 7-1; 21. Gladewater Union Grove, 9-0; 22. Harper, 9-1; 23. Weimar, 6-0; 24. Centerville, 9-1; 25. Tom Bean, 9-2.
Class 1A
1. Nazareth, 6-3; 2. Veribest, 8-0; 3. Dodd City, 8-0; 4. Ackerly Sands, 9-1; 5. Huckabay, 5-2; 6. Rankin, 10-0; 7. Saltillo, 5-2; 8. Iredell, 10-0; 9. Lorenzo, 6-0; 10. Westbrook, 10-2; 11. Eula, 6-4; 12. Chireno, 4-4; 13. Moulton, 4-1; 14. May, 7-1; 15. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 7-0; 16. Gail Borden County, 7-2; 17. Whiteface, 6-2; 18. Tilden McMullen County, 8-2; 19. Bloomburg, 10-2; 20. Abbott, 5-2; 21. Aspermont, 5-3; 22. Hubbard, 8-3; 23. Munday, 9-2; 24. Slidell, 8-3; 25. Blackwell, 5-3.
GIRLS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A
1. Houston The Village, 8-0; 2. SA Antonian, 9-3; 3. Argyle Liberty Christian, 5-1; 4. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 5-2; 5. Houston St. Agnes, 6-4; 6. Houston Christian, 6-1; 7. The Woodlands John Cooper, 6-1; 8. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 7-1; 9. Plano John Paul II, 6-2; 10. Plano Prestonwood, 5-2.
TAPPS 5A
1. FW Southwest Christian, 11-1; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 3-2; 3. Geneva School of Boerne, 4-1; 4. St. Joseph Brownsville, 6-1; 5. Austin Hyde Park, 7-1; 6. CC Incarnate Word, 2-3; 7. Austin St. Michael's, 6-3; 8. CC John Paul II, 1-2; 9. Houston Lutheran South, 1-1; 10. Houston Second Baptist, 0-3.
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 0-0; 2. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 10-4; 3. Lubbock Christian, 0-0; 4. The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian, 5-2; 5. Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 0-1; 6. Houston Cypress Christian, 0-0; 7. League City Bay Area Christian, 4-3; 8. Tyler All-Saints, 4-2; 9. Dallas Covenant Christian, 3-0; 10. SA Lutheran, 5-0.
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston Lutheran North, 7-1; 2. Waco Live Oak Classical, 6-1; 3. Round Rock Christian, 1-0; 4. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 0-0; 5. Beaumont Legacy, 0-0; 6. Midland Classical, 1-5; 7. New Braunfels Christian, 1-1; 8. Dallas Lutheran, 0-0; 9. Waco Reicher, 0-0; 10. Temple CTCS, 0-0.
TAPPS 2A
1. Lubbock Southcrest; 2. Austin Waldorf; 3. Victoria Faith; 4. Sherman Texoma Christian, 3-1; 5. Shiner St Paul, 1-4; 6. Halletsville Sacred Heart, 3-1; 7. Dallas First Baptist, 4-0; 8. Weatherford Christian, 2-2; 9. Muenster Sacred Heart, 1-2; 10. Bryan Allen, 2-1.
TAPPS 1A
1. Universal City First Baptist, 1-0; 2. Kingwood Covenant, 2-0; 3. Fredericksburg Heritage; 4. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 2-0; 5. Longview Christian Heritage, 3-1; 6. Waxahachie Prep, 2-0; 7. San Angelo Cornerstone, 1-3; 8. Athens Christian Prep, 0-5; 9. WF Notre Dame, 2-4; 10. Irving Faustina, 0-1.
