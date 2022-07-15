Weekend forecast
NWS

A northeast flow aloft will keep the Hill Country below 100 degrees over the weekend. 

The brief break from 100 degrees is welcome news for most residents across the region.

Temperatures start to heat up again Sunday through Tuesday as high pressure resettles across Texas, including the Hill Country area.

Rain chances should be notably lower this weekend compared to the past few days.

MOSTLY SUNNY SATURDAY

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday across the Hill Country. There is a low chance we could see a shower and thunderstorm during the day. Widespread rainfall is not expected at this time.

High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s. Saturday is expected to be the coolest day of the forecast period across the Hill Country.

South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the midday and afternoon hours.

FAIR AND MILD OVERNIGHT

Fair skies continue Saturday night. Temperatures should remain seasonably mild with most locations dropping to between 70 and 74 degrees by daybreak.

South winds average 5 to 15 mph throughout the night.

MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOTTER SUNDAY

Temperatures climb a few degrees Sunday compared to Saturday. Under mostly sunny skies, highs end up around 97 degrees.  

No significant rainfall is expected Sunday. A stray shower or thunderstorm could develop due to daytime heating, but coverage is expected to be very isolated, if anything at all.

South winds average 10 to 15 mph.

SUNNY AND HOT MONDAY AND TUESDAY

All signs are pointing to dry weather Monday and Tuesday. 

Monday’s high temperature climbs into the middle and upper 90s. 

It appears that the thermometer will approach 100 degrees again Tuesday and Wednesday with little or no rainfall in the forecast. 

