All personnel at the Ingram Police Department have submitted resignations, according to city staff.
As of Monday, a police officer and a clerk had been the sole employees that had opted to remain, according to Chief Byron Griffin, who addressed the city council in a special meeting that day. Griffin indicated he could leave as early as Dec. 11.
On Wednesday, staff at City Hall said the police department employees have varying departure dates ranging from this month to early January.
This is a developing story and more will be released.
For more information on the response of the school district to the resignations, and on plans to fill the posts click here.
