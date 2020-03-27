Local officials who have been preparing for months to deal with the eventuality of a local COVID-19 outbreak will hold a press conference this afternoon.
They’ll discuss the latest local COVID-19 developments, according to a press release. No local confirmed cases of the virus had been reported as of the latest information released from the state health department, which is notified of all cases and reports them daily.
The City of Kerrville, Kerr County and Peterson Regional Medical Center will livestream the press conference at 2 p.m. at City Hall. Viewers can see the event as it happens on the city’s website and Channel 2.
The venue will be closed to the public, as many public spaces have been closed to minimize the risk for infection; but members of the press will be able to phone-in live with questions, according to a city press release.
(1) comment
Why can they not give us the number of people that have been tested? All other Cities and Counties are able to give this information, yet Peterson Regional Medical Center continues to deny that they are able to give us these numbers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.