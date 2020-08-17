CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — A man at the center of a hostage situation near Austin, Texas, involving his family after three police officers were shot released his brother, sister and family pet on Monday but remained inside the home with his mother, police said.
Police have been in negotiations with the man for more than 16 hours since the officers were wounded Sunday afternoon at the home in Cedar Park, interim police chief Mike Harmon said.
The man's mother had called police after he kicked in the door of the home.
Harmon said the negotiations were “delicate” but that they were hopeful the man would surrender peacefully.
“Our negotiations team has been doing an outstanding job throughout the night," he said.
Two of the wounded officers have been treated and released from a hospital and the third was undergoing surgery, Harmon said Monday morning.
Harmon said Sunday that the Cedar Park Police Department had a history at the residence, but did not provide details, including when police last visited the home.
