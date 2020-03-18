Officials are reporting five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Waco and McLennan County, and significant closures of public spaces have been implemented there.
Late Tuesday, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver declared a state of disaster and public health emergency, banned gatherings of 50 or more people, and ordered the closure of venues such as gyms, fitness studios, bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, indoor amusement facilities and theaters. Dine-in restaurants there are only allowed to sell food through drive through or delivery.
The city advised people to continue to practice "social distancing," which means keeping at least 6 feet of distance between oneself and others and refraining from physical touch.
