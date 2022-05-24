With 229 of 230 precincts reporting, Pete Flores leads in Republican Primary runoff for Texas Senate District 24 Sean Batura May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Flores Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pete Flores was leading Raul Reyes in the Republican Party runoff for Texas Senate District 24, with 229 of 230 precincts reporting vote totals.Flores had 28,028 votes to Raul Reyes' 19,343 as of 10:17 p.m. May 24, according to figures from the Texas Secretary of State's Office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pete Flores Senate Raul Reyes Politics Runoff Texas Republican Party District × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Medical Directory 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Upcoming Events May 25 A Course in Miracles Wed, May 25, 2022 CDT May 25 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, May 25, 2022 CDT TRENDING NOW Major crash reported at Texas 41 and US 83 Estate homes planned east of Kerrville Trial reset for defendant accused in slaying of Kerrville man Man accused of sexual assault of a child Former owner of seized dogs loses court case to keep 1 Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
