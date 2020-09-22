A slight chance of showers will remain in the forecast Tuesday night, mainly east of Kerrville.
Skies remain mostly cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle developing overnight. Fog could reduce visibilities to less than a mile by daybreak Wednesday.
Low temperatures end up in the middle 60's most areas. North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Morning fog and drizzle will give way to more sunshine during the day Wednesday. Highs top out in the middle 80's. North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible during the day.
Fair skies are in the forecast Wednesday night. The airmass will be drier allowing temperatures to drop to near 60 degrees for an overnight low Wednesday night.
Patchy dense fog may redevelop during the overnight hours Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80's.
