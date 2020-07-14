Marion DeLong
1924-2020
Kerrville- Marion DeLong died on July 7 at the age of 95. She lived in many different places during her life including over 30 years in Little Rock Arkansas but spent her last years in Kerrville to be near her daughter.
She leaves behind two children, her daughter Riva Johnson and her son, Dr. Eric Taft.
In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren, David and Erica Taft and Reid Johnson, and two great grandchildren.
She was a successful business-woman and entrepreneur and ran her own business until she was in her 90's. The family wants to thank Villagio of Kerrville, Peterson Hospice and her personal caregiver, Delores Villafranco for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Marion. At this time, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in her memory to be made to any charity involved with Alzheimer's. Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
