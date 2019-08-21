Fox Sports Southwest hosts football kickoff party in Kerrville with free tacos, prizes

Hill Country football fans will have a chance Thursday to celebrate the start of the high school football season with free tacos, prizes, fun and a visit from Fox Sports Southwest broadcaster Ric Renner.
Fox Sports Southwest will kick-off the football season with their third annual Texas Football Days event from 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 22 at the Jack in the Box on 500 Sidney Baker St.
Texas Football Days is an event to celebrate the beginning of the season. The organization tours the state, sharing the love of football. Community members at the event can win prizes, get a free T-shirt and free tacos while supplies last.
The host of High School Scoreboard Live, Ric Renner, will be in attendance to visit with local football fans.
“I love to hear the stories about the players that they [the fans] think are going to be really good and it’s a great way for me to get out in the community and get to hear about the teams,” Renner said. “It’s something fun because later in the year I find myself bringing back things I’ve spoken to the fans with and putting it on the air in the shows when I see things develop the way they tell me. They know their teams better than anybody so it’s really fun to get out there and talk to them.”
Fox Sports will make a $1,000 donation to the Texas Association of First Responders for each of the cities on their tour. A Kerrville first responder will be at the event to participate by stepping into a dunk tank.
“The first responders are just so amazing and all the work they have to deal with on an everyday basis with hurricanes, tornadoes and fires — we thought that would be a good way to involve somebody who has a huge and tremendous impact on the community,” Renner said. “I know Fox Sports Southwest and all our Fox family stations were all very excited to be a part of that with them.”
When it came time to decide where to visit out of the many football programs in the state, Kerrville’s Tivy team stood out to Fox Sports. In addition to hosting the season kickoff party in Kerrville, Fox Sports will highlight the Tivy and Dripping Springs game on Aug. 30, featuring the game on the network's Lone Star Live Look-Ins. Renner hopes Thursday's kickoff event will drum up interest in next week's game.
“We’re really there to promote the Dripping Springs and Kerrville Tivy opener, and I know Tivy has such a good history of those great offenses and, obviously, Johnny Football, Johnny Manziel, who was amazing out there,” Renner said. “We thought that would be a really great game, and it’s a great matchup and we know the Kerrville area is just such a great area for high school football — seems like they’re always in the playoffs and they’re always a factor and we thought that would be a cool place to highlight with the other Live Look-Ins we have across the state. That’s one of the big reasons why we wanted to make Kerrville one of our stops.”
Kerrville residents can view the Live Look-In on Fox Sports Southwest on cable, satellite and Direct TV. The Texas Football Days weeklong celebration includes re-airs of classic high school football games, two live high school games on Aug. 29 and 30, 11 Live Look-Ins and college games on Saturday Aug. 31.
The Kerrville and Drippings Springs game will be featured “big time” on High School Scoreboard which is the two-hour highlight show and analysis after the game. Sports fans can keep up with other live games and events on Fox Sports Southwest social media.
“We’ve built this thing one town and one game at a time and it’s the highest rated thing we do on our network and we’re very proud of that,” Renner said.
The Kerrville Daily Times Sports Editor Jonathan Toye will be live at Thursday's kickoff celebration with Renner. Make sure to stop by and say hi, and watch for live coverage on The Kerrville Daily Times' facebook page.
