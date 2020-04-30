A free mobile COVID-19 testing station will be at the Kroc Center on Saturday.
The testing site, run by the Texas Military Department, will operate by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the center, 201 Holdsworth Dr.
“You have to show symptoms in order to be able to be tested,” said Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel during a press conference this morning.
To be screened for an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org. People with appointments who drive to the site can remain in their vehicles throughout the test, according to a city press release.
Anyone with the primary symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever and dry cough, will be eligible for the test without needing a prescription from a medical professional, according to the release.
