The Kerrville Little League intends on starting its baseball and softball seasons on schedule, according to league board member Greg Peschel.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Little League International has recommended a suspension until April 6 (The Center for Disease advises against having crowds of more than 50 people), but gave individual leagues license to make their own decisions about whether or not to delay the start of their seasons.
At the moment, the Kerrville Little League still has games scheduled for March 23 and plans on hosting an opening day celebration on March 28. Although Peschel admits that the situation is fluid.
“We are following Kerrville Independent lead and will mirror whatever they decide to do with school,” said Peschel, who also serves as the director of Kerr County YMCA. “Teams are still practicing as they feel comfortable and parents can opt out if they would like.”
Peschel also noted the league has a meeting tonight to reexamine its options. We will have more updates when they become available.
