In a recently published letter, Helen Herd suggested that in her view, activities at the Youth Event Center, site of early voting, have demonstrated that the “camp” of Barker-Hughes-Garcia is the choice of Republican voters and that Blackburn-Sigerman-Eychner is not. She is wrong.
I am 75 and a lifelong conservative Republican. For the past two weeks, I have been at the Youth Event Center, working with other conservative Republicans for the reelection of Bill Blackburn, Delayne Sigerman and Judy Eychner. Why? They are the proven leadership in Kerrville, they are clearly the best choice for the future of our community, and they have earned the widespread, nonpartisan support they are receiving.
Mike Wilson, Kerrville
