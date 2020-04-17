Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said today that he will keep public and private schools, including institutions of higher education, closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Abbott said his advisors on the coronavirus pandemic said it would not be wise to re-open the schools at this time. The Texas Education Agency is expected to make recommendations to school districts, colleges and universities about graduation and other issues related to the closure.
