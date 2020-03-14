These figures do not include a presumptive case arising out of Hays County today. The Texas Department of State Health Services is expected to update the following figures as presumptive cases become confirmed cases.

County of Residence

Number of Cases

Bell

1

Bexar

1

Collin

5

Dallas

8

El Paso

1

Fort Bend

9

Galveston

1

Gregg

4

Harris

10

Lavaca

1

Montgomery

3

Smith

3

Tarrant

3

Travis

1

Total

51

*From the Texas Department of Health and Human Services

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.