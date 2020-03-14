These figures do not include a presumptive case arising out of Hays County today. The Texas Department of State Health Services is expected to update the following figures as presumptive cases become confirmed cases.
County of Residence
Number of Cases
Bell
1
Bexar
1
Collin
5
Dallas
8
El Paso
1
Fort Bend
9
Galveston
1
Gregg
4
Harris
10
Lavaca
1
Montgomery
3
Smith
3
Tarrant
3
Travis
1
Total
51
