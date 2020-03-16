There will be no lounging at Starbucks for the foreseeable future after the coffee chain moved to a "to-go" only model of service in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, Starbucks said all of its company-owned stores, including here in Kerrville, will allow customers to come into a store and order using the company's apps, or to order from the drive-thru.
“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.
- We are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas
- Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery
- We will have a modified condiment bar in all stores
- You may see modified “order ahead” handoff areas on a store-by-store basis
- Temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses
- Temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID – 19 cases
