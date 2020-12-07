Corbin Eugene Shepherd
May 1931 - December 2020
Corbin Eugene Shepherd, Age 89, of Kerrville, Texas, died on December 4, 2020, in ICU having contracted the Corona virus.
Corbin was born May 7, 1931 in French Camp, California to Irving Eugene Shepherd and Dorothy Schultz Shepherd. He was the oldest of three and is predeceased by his brother Gordon Shepherd and sister Kathy Wilson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruthelma (Rudy)Shepherd, daughter Laura Callison and her husband John, son Ed Shepherd and daughter Sarah Davis. He leaves behind four grandchildren: Jeremy Callison and his wife Joy, Jeff Callison and his wife Danielle, Jill Meador and her husband Jay, and Scott Davis. His great-grandchildren include Hunter and Harper Callison and Jonah and Julia Borjes-Callison.
Corbin was a third generation member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and was an active church member until his death. Over the years he had held virtually every position in which a layman could serve. He chaired several search committees and church boards. He was active in men’s ministries and choirs. He loved music. He loved teaching and being a part of Sunday School. He loved Jesus and took his role as an elder seriously. And Corbin was a student of both history and the Bible.
Corbin enlisted in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic during the Korean war and was stationed in San Angelo, TX when he met Rudy. After the Air Force he attended Tulsa University and obtained his degree in petroleum engineering. His career began with Pure Oil which was bought by Union Oil Company of California. He retired from Union Oil after 35 years and retired to Kerrville.
Corbin loved airplanes, cars, hunting and history. And most of all he loved his wife and their entire family.
A family memorial service was held December 6, 2020.
