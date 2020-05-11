Nine Kerr County residents are among at least 38,869 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. At least four of the infected Kerr County residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 16,759 statewide, according to the state health department.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 219 had reported coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, according to information from the state health department. At least 1,088 people had died from the disease in Texas and 513,978 had been tested. An estimated 21,022 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,626.
Nationwide, 216,169 people have recovered from the disease, 1,329,885 have been infected and 79,531 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 8,987,524 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 4,126,154 had been infected since the pandemic began, 283,120 had died, and 1,421,380 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County
7,803
Dallas County
5,619
3,210
2,095
1,901
1,370
El Paso County
1,322
1,124
914
901
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 19
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Kimble - 1
Medina County - 31
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 28
Hays County - 203
Comal County - 65
Frio County - 34
Zavala - 2
Texas has billions in its rainy day fund. But legislators say they won’t use it until January.
As Texas' economy reels from a monthlong shutdown of commerce statewide, unprecedented unemployment and falling oil prices, some Texans are calling on officials to tap into the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund that has billions of tax dollars officials have been saving for years.
Many legislators agree the fund is going to be needed. But Texans shouldn’t expect it to be tapped soon unless Gov. Greg Abbott calls the Legislature back to Austin for a special legislative session before next year’s regular session, which many believe is unlikely.
And when lawmakers do meet again, they are more likely to use the fund to plug expected shortfalls in the state budget than to provide any sort of state-level version of an economic relief package like Congress passed.
Coronavirus in Texas: Dallas salon owner jailed after reopening wants to donate to Laredo beauticians arrested for working
The Dallas businesswoman whose beauty salon has become a cause célèbre in the controversy over coronavirus restrictions struck a philanthropic tone Friday and said she plans to donate a portion of the money raised for her cause.
Shelley Luther, a Dallas hair salon owner who was jailed earlier this month for illegally reopening her business during the coronavirus pandemic, said she was going to donate some of the money raised from a GoFundMe account to help Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, the two Laredo businesswomen who were arrested after offering beauty services at their homes in violation of a Webb County stay-at-home order, the Dallas CBS station reported.
She said after paying her mortgage and legal fees, she wants to aid the Laredoans in paying their fines and attorney fees and add some head-start money, the station reported.
Luther was ordered to serve a seven-day jail sentence after ignoring a cease-and-desist letter and ripping up the document during a rally in Dallas County. State District Judge Eric Moyé handed down the sentence after offering Luther a chance to apologize for her actions, which the shop owner refused to do.
Luther was released from jail after Gov. Greg Abbott amended his policies to eliminate jail time for people who violate his orders. The Texas Supreme Court granted an order that led to Luther’s release.
The salon owner also reportedly said she was going to offer some of the money from her charity account to South Dallas, the CBS affiliate reported.
Austin's stay-at-home orders extended to end of May
Austin city officials announced an extension of the city’s stay-home orders Friday, saying their approach is to emphasize behaviors such as social distancing and wearing masks, and to increase testing and contact tracing.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been relaxing stay-at-home requirements and allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen while emphasizing his refusal to enforce mandatory masks. He has also repeatedly said that his orders supersede those of county judges and mayors.
In a news conference Friday with Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the city’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders have been updated to comply with the governor’s orders, adding that Abbott's reopening comes “sooner than I had liked.” The city order will last until the end of the month, with additional measures on the horizon.
Social distancing is still mandated, and both Adler and Eckhardt urged residents to only leave their homes when essential. Although masks cannot be mandated with a penalty, Adler warned that the real penalty would be a spike in cases and said he was concerned by the number of people he saw without face coverings this week.
“My hope is that we can make the governor’s plan as successful as we can be,” Adler said. “I would just remind everybody that this virus is just as infective today as it was a month ago. The overarching message is still to stay home and stay safe.”
As coronavirus shutdowns sink city budgets, Dallas furloughs almost 500 employees
Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced Friday morning that 472 municipal employees will be furloughed through at least July 31 as the city faces economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“A furlough is a very difficult decision to make, but it is necessary to reduce our immediate staffing expenses and manage the anticipated budget shortfall of an estimated $25 million in the current fiscal year,” said Catherine Cuellar, a city of Dallas spokesperson.
As sales taxes and other municipal revenues have evaporated during the pandemic while businesses have been forced closed, Cuellar explained the city is expecting an additional shortfall of between $73 million and $134 million for the fiscal year that starts in October.
Employees across 10 departments — most of them in Parks and Recreation and libraries — were informed Friday of the furloughs. Cuellar said that the city is “protecting essential civilian employees and core service workers,” which include sectors like public safety, utilities and sanitation. No police officers or emergency employees were furloughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.