Annie Aguirre Delgadillo,91 went dancing with her angels on Tuesday March 11,2020. She was born on April 26,1928 in Gonzales Texas to Geronimo and Elvira Aguirre. She and her two brothers were later raised by Antonia Silvas of Gonzales when her parents were deceased at a young age.
She was a nurse aide and caregiver for many years but most of all she was a loving mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and sister. She loved to fish, travel, attend family gatherings but most of all listen and dance to music.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joe “Chilo” Delgadillo. They resided in Hunt Texas for many years where all the grandchildren loved to spend their summers swimming and making memories.
She is survived by her children Elizabeth Maldonado(Tony),Ernestina, Estella, Elaine Gutierrez of Kerrville, Esther Gutierrez(James) of Dallas, son Ruben(Diana)Gutierrez of San Antonio. Also surviving are four brothers Ben (Candi) Aguirre and Alex (Oralia) Aguirre of Kerrville, Johnny(Ralph) Silvas and Joe Silvas of Clute, Texas one sister Peggy (Ricardo) DeLaPena of San Antonio,Texas. She had 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren also numerous nieces and nephews that loved her very much. She was to them…. their
“Fancy Grandma”
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe Delgadillo,sister Manuela Navejar, brother Silvester Aguirre, son-in-law Steve Dasch and special friend Juan Cardenas.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home 3-5 p.m.
Celebration of Life will be held Monday 16, 2020 at the Calvary Temple Church at 10 a.m.
The Family would like to thank her caregiver Judy Mosty and Peterson Hospice especially her nurse Jess for all the loving care she received.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830)895-5111
