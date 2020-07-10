An ex-con nabbed in April after a manhunt for suspected check forgers has been convicted of possessing methamphetamine.
During a July 6 hearing, 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson sentenced Bruno Pina to six months in state jail and credited 71 days to his sentence for time spent in the county jail awaiting court hearings. Emerson ordered Pina to pay $375 in court costs, records show. Pina pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1 gram of meth on April 3.
Pina has been in and out of jail in Kerr County since 2012. Other that time period, Pina has pleaded guilty to or been convicted of the following misdemeanors: marijuana possession thrice, bail jumping and failure to appear in court twice, resisting arrest, possessing a penalty group 3 drug without a prescription and unlawful carrying a weapon. He’s been convicted of the following felonies: possessing less than 1 gram of a penalty group 2 drug, unlawfully possessing a firearm too soon after a felony conviction and possessing 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone. For the felonies, he was sentenced to state jail in 2016 and to prison in 2018.
It appears Pina’s also received three misdemeanor charges of failure to register, sterilize and vaccinate a dog or cat, but it wasn’t immediately clear how these cases were disposed.
Pina is among a handful of men arrested in April following a manhunt for suspects accused of assaulting police and forging checks. That month, Kerrville resident Randy Rios was accused of conspiring with other men to pass forged checks at a bank in Windcrest, northeast of San Antonio. The men left the bank, got in a vehicle, and as Windcrest police arrived to investigate, driver Rios rammed the police unit, said Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer in April.
Rios was later sighted in a vehicle traveling on Ranchero Road in Kerrville, and officers from multiple agencies were involved in stopping the vehicle in the 300 block of Quinlan Street in Kerrville. Rios and Pina were reportedly in the vehicle and both were arrested.
Pina was jailed on a warrant issued on the meth possession charge and on a parole violation related to his 2018 firearm conviction.
Pina was still in the county jail on July 10. Due to his parole violation, he cannot be released on bond.
