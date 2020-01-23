Leonard “LJ” Joseph Passmore, 91, a World War II veteran, passed from this life on December 20, 2019.
He was born February 4, 1928, in Voca, Texas.
Survivors include his daughters, Peggy Solis, of Ore City, Texas, and husband, Felipe Solis, Vesta “ZeZe” Soper, of Lake O Pines, and husband, Mike Soper and Laura Davis, of Kerrville, Texas, and husband, Jim Davis.
Best known in later years as “PaPa,” he is also survived by eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews who were all very special to him, as well as his cousin, Leonard “LD” David Henderson and his wife, Carol Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patsy Barrett Passmore; son, Leonard Ross Passmore; daughter, Mary Kathleen Passmore; father, Claud Passmore; mother, Buena Passmore; and his beloved sisters, Mildred Kennedy and Kathleen “Kitty” Kakos.
In keeping with the wishes of LJ, he was cremated and a private memorial for the family will be at a later date.
