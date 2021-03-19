The Center Point Lady Pirates brought a Championship Runner Up Trophy home Thursday.
The Lady Pirates advanced to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championship held in Corpus Christi Thursday.
“Our girls did an amazing job Thursday,” Coach Mario Laque said.
Alyssa Marlowe took first place in the squat, bench and deadlift competition.
She had a squat of 335 pounds and benched 185 pounds at the event.
Marlowe had a deadlift of 325 pounds.
Marlowe took home the Best Lifter award with a total of 845 points and set a personal record in squats and deadlift.
Chloe Williams came in third place, setting a personal record in squats and deadlift, with a squat of 280 pounds and a bench of 135 pounds. Her deadlift was 250 pounds for a total score of 665.
Teresa Valadez placed third and had a total of 865 points for her 350 pound squat, 190 pound bench press and 325 pound deadlift. She set personal records in the bench and deadlift.
Karina Longoria placed fourth with a total score of 630.
She had a 240 pound squat, 150 pound bench and 240 pound deadlift.
Mady Steele had a total of 760 points with a 275 pound squat, 200 pound bench and 285 pound deadlift.
Cesi Ramirez came in fifth place overall, but set a personal record in squats and the deadlift with scores of 300 pounds and 295 pounds respectively.
Ramirez bench pressed 120 pounds.
Center Point has had a history of sending powerlifting teams to state.
The Lady Pirates won the state championship in 2018 and were state runner up in 2012 prior to this year.
“In a sport that can be so unfair and break your heart, every Lady Pirate came home with a state medal,” Laque added.
Laque acknowledged that this year’s team could be summed up with one word.
“Perseverance,” Laque said. “There were definitely some tough moments that tested the girls resolve, but they battled through it and finished strong against the best in the state.”
