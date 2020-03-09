Seniors Audrey Robertson and Julia Becker will finish their high school careers as two of the most successful players in Tivy girls basketball history.
Their resumes are astounding: 102 wins during their three varsity seasons and two appearances in the state semifinals. They saved their best performances, however, for their senior year. Robertson averaged 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game. Becker totaled 8.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 per contest and routinely stymied opposing teams’ best players.
More importantly, they were strong leaders, inspiring a group of players without any previous varsity experience to blossom into one of the best teams in the state. The Lady Antlers advanced to the regional finals for the third straight season before falling to the eventual state runner-up, Veterans Memorial, 24-23, in the Region IV championship.
Becker and Robertson received plenty of recognition for their effort this season. Becker earned District 26-5A Defensive MVP honrs, while Robertson was the district’s offensive MVP. Their teammates were also well-represented on the all-district teams. Presleigh Way and Ashlee Zirkel were both first-team, all-district selections. Junior Ashlynn Way received second-team all-district honors and senior Liz Twiss was all-district honorable mention selection.
“I’m extremely proud of all of the girls,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “I’m incredibly happy that all their hard work was recognized. They are a very deserving group, and I’m very blessed that they are a part of Lady Antler basketball. All of them are great examples of our program’s four pillars: character, attitude, respect and effort.”
And Dill also continually praised her players’ willingness to work hard. She admits the Lady Antlers struggled in August, but they gradually improved throughout the season. When the playoffs arrived, they were playing their best basketball.
“We were all so very honored for each and every reward we received,” Robertson said. “Not only for ourselves, but for each other. We worked so hard this past season and to see the results in the end was very rewarding.”
All-District Selections
District 26-5A
1st Team
Presleigh Way
(Senior, guard)
Ashlee Zirkel
2nd Team
Ashlynn Way
(Junior, forward)
Honorable Mention
Liz Twiss
(Senior guard)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.