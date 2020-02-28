In October, Michelle Erickson got a phone call that would turn her life upside down. Her daughter was suddenly more sick than she had ever been in her whole life.
“I was scared because she’s pretty tough,” Erickson said, tearing up while recalling the memory. “Immediately, she got rushed by ambulance late in the evening ... The next day, they told us what it was. We knew immediately the demeanor on the doctor when she came in was totally different from the day before. We were in shock, terrified.”
Makenna Erickson, 20, graduated high school a year early, moved to Austin and had plans to start college within the next year. But after being diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia — a disease where bone marrow can suddenly stop working — her plans have been put on hold.
“You’re just prone to death. Her biggest obstacle right now is not dying of infection,” Erickson said. “You’re really, really sick, even when you’re doing okay.”
A healthy person ought to have well over 100,000 platelets, which allows the blood to clot; Makenna had just 2,000 when she came into the hospital. If she had fallen, she would have bled to death.
“You could touch and leave a handprint,” Erickson said. “That’s how bad the bruising would be.”
According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, aplastic anemia occurs in one or two people per million each year. While Makenna’s case can be treated with blood transfusions and medication, they are not lasting; what she needs is a bone marrow transplant. That’s proven to be more difficult than what doctors first thought.
The Ericksons are using BeTheMatch.org, which is an international donor registry, but are still struggling to find a match for Makenna’s bone marrow; that’s not common, Erickson said.
“I think I made a very unique child,” Erickson said.
Her daughter’s illness inspired Erickson to hold a bone marrow drive with Be The Match on Saturday. She said that the likelihood this drive will result in a match for Makenna is low; rather, she wants to raise awareness.
“We’re really hoping it will help someone out because I never knew this, but your ethnicity plays a huge role in whether you’re going to find a donor or not,” Erickson said. “I feel like I need to do whatever I can.”
Be The Match reports that when it comes to matching human leukocyte antigen types (important to bone marrow), some ethnic groups have more complex tissue types than others. Thus, finding someone of similar ethnic background will result in more successful transplants.
On the Be The Match registry, Caucasian people are 77% likely to find a donor; American Indian or Alaska Native, 57%; Hispanic or Latino, 46%; Asian or Pacific Islander, 41%; and African American or black, 23%.
Donors between the ages of 18-44 are ideal. Those interested will get their cheek swabbed and enter the registry.
Those who sign up may not be called immediately, but if someone down the line is a match, they could provide anything from a bone marrow transplant, involving medication and potential surgery, to a few stem cells, which is just like giving blood.
The drive will be Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Notre Dame Social Center, 909 Main Street.
The search for Makenna’s bone marrow match continues; if none is found, she will get a transplant from her brother, but it is only a half match and is less likely to be successful than a full match due to greater risk of her body rejecting it.
“Through all this, you’ve got to look for the silver linings,” Erickson said. “We have our faith and we really have great friends and family support. ... We’re just ready to get it over with and get the recovery part of it.”
