The Saharan dust layer will return across the Hill Country during the day Thursday.
This leads to very hazy skies and moderate air quality across the state throughout the day.
This means that some of you will experience scratchy throats and watery eyes. Headaches may also occur, and some respiratory issues can affect those who suffer from respiratory illness, such as asthma.
The temperatures start heating up again Thursday and Friday with no significant relief in sight over the weekend.
SAHARAN DUST THURSDAY
Saharan dust will be the main weather influence on our activities Thursday. Visibility will be noticeably reduced during the day.
Brief low clouds in the morning hours will be replaced by hazy sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees across all of the Hill Country.
South winds will be a little lower at 10 to 20 mph.
FAIR SKIES OVERNIGHT
Fair skies are in the forecast throughout the night. Low clouds will not be as widespread across most areas.
Lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Winds become light and southerly at less than 10 mph.
MORE OF THE SAME FRIDAY
The weather pattern does not change very much for Friday. Saharan dust may be a little lower, but hazy skies are expected to continue.
High temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s.
South winds average 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph.
There is a low chance we could see a thunderstorm due to daytime heating. In general, most areas should remain rainfree.
NO MAJOR CHANGES
The extended forecast offers no major change in the overall weather pattern.
Highs top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each day over the weekend.
Lows drop into the lower 70s each night with a few locations reaching the upper 60s in low-lying areas.
Rain chances remain very low for the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.