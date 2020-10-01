Kerrville voters will have their first opportunity to see the two mayoral candidates and the four candidates for City Council in a forum setting during the 2020 election cycle, but it will be a unique format.
The Kerrville Area of Chamber of Commerce is playing host to the “virtual forum” that will feature all six candidates and will be livestreamed on the chamber’s website. The Kerrville Daily Times will also provide live coverage of the forum on its website — dailytimes.com.
The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to wrap up at 7:30 p.m.
The forum is expected to cover topics ranging from economic development, managing Kerrville’s debt to how to deal with the affordable housing crisis, which seems to have been compounded with the collapse earlier this year of a D.R. Horton project that would have constructed 510 homes in south Kerrville.
Chamber of Commerce members and residents were urged to fill out a questionnaire that asked them to rank the most important topics of potential impact in the city races. Those include: economic development, attainable housing, the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, COVID-19, infrastructure and roads, financial management and debt and taxes.
The mayoral race features Bill Blackburn, the incumbent mayor, and challenger David Barker. Neither man said they know fully what to expect from the forum or exactly how it will work, but both are eager to participate. Barker said he will emphasize his experience in managing large-scale construction projects, while Blackburn will contrast that with some of the recent economic successes that the city has had over the last two years.
City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman, who is being challenged for the Place 4 seat by Brenda Hughes, said she also doesn’t know what to expect from the forum, but she’s hopeful people can watch it.
“If they can’t watch it, they will be able to watch the recorded version,” Sigerman said.
The other candidates participating will be incumbent City Councilwoman Judy Eychner, who is being challenged by Roman Garcia for Place 3 on the CIty Council.
