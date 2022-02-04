Image and message posted by the city of Kerrville at 8:56 a.m.: "WESTBOUND I10 FROM EXITS 501 TO 517 AT A STANDSTILL. TXDoT is getting westbound vehicles moving in an outside lane in an effort to open the roadway. Motorists should avoid the westbound highway entirely. If possible, stay home, stay indoors, and stay safe!"
Law enforcement agencies are still dealing with stranded vehicles, backed-up traffic on Interstate 10 and other traffic problems related to icy roads.
"Our deputies confirm this morning that road conditions remain very slick countywide," reads a statement from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. "The City of Kerrville - Police Department reports that streets in town are worse than yesterday, Highway 16 north has disabled vehicles blocking the roadway, as does Harper Road north of I-10."
The sheriff's office and police department have people to avoid traveling if they can.
"Travel is still dangerous," reads the sheriff's office statement. "Interstate 10 has seen some very bad situations and should be avoided."
ERCOT reports this morning that available statewide power generation is meeting demand and power reserves are available, according to the sheriff's office.
"Outages in Kerr County have been sparse during this event," reads the statement. "We do not have reports of long-term water or power outages in the county right now, making STAYING HOME an attractive offer. A warming center is open at First United Methodist Church on Thompson Drive until 6pm."
The situation isn’t expected to change today, according to the police department.
"Streets are icy and they will stay that way," reads a police department. "Travel is risky. We might see a very slight temperature increase above freezing late in the day before another hard freeze tonight. If you choose to drive, be prepared to self sustain in the event you become stuck or involved in an accident and wreckers are unable to get to you."
