Ashlynn Rodriguez scored 23 points and Erin Alt knocked down 11 more as the Comfort Deer soundly defeated Marion 57-41 Tuesday evening.
Comfort exploded for a 21-2 lead after the first period.
Marion rallied in the second quarter outscoring the Deer 8-4 as Comfort went into the locker room with a 25-10 lead at the half.
Marion continued to edge closer in the third quarter as they scored 20 points to cut the deficit to 42-30 at the end of the period.
Comfort responded in the final stanza as they outscored the Lady Bulldogs 15-11.
In addition to Rodriguez and Alt, Kallie Doss scored nine points and Shay Rodriguez added eight points.
Daniela Hernandez rounded out scoring for the Deer with a total of six points.
UP NEXT
Comfort hosts Llano Friday, Jan. 15th in a district game for the Deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.