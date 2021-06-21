As of Monday, the Kerrville Police Department was still seeking information leading to the arrest of a 38-year-old Kerrville ex-con: Tony Lee Brown, who is accused of injuring a child and other crimes.
Brown is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on both arms, his neck and chest, according to a KPD press release.
Brown is wanted on suspicion of injury to a child, a felony, and two misdemeanors: assault causing bodily injury and interference with a 911 call, according to the release.
Brown is known to drive a dark grey 2009 Dodge Ram pickup, Texas license plate MDL-7884, with a silver bumper guard and a bed cover. He also might be driving a white 2002 Ford Explorer, Texas license plate NBY-8009 with three-blade aftermarket rims.
Anyone who sees Tony Lee Brown or knows where he is, is asked to call KPD at 830-257-8181, Kerr County Sheriff's Office at 830- 896-1133, or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous, and there is a reward for information leading to his arrest.
County records show Brown booked at the Kerr County jail 23 times from 2000 to 2010, the last of which was when he was held pending transfer to prison. County records indicate he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty to dealing 4-200 grams of cocaine.
Records show he pleaded guilty or was convicted in Kerr County on charges including vandalism, theft, failure to identify a fugitive, evading arrest or detention three times, driving without a valid license twice, marijuana possession three times, family violence assault, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
