A National Peace Officer Memorial Day Service was held May 10 outside the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville featuring remarks by the chief of police and mayor.
Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall recited the names and agencies of 45 Texas Peace officers who died in 2020. He thanked the community for its support of law enforcement officers and thanked local peace officers for their service.
"Thank you for the sacrifices you make professionally and personally in the name of public safety," McCall said.
Mayor Bill Blackburn urged people to keep the families of fallen peace officers in their thoughts. He said Kerrville supports its law enforcement officers.
“They’re special, they’re important, they are critical,” Blackburn said. “Let’s pray for them, and I would say to all of them, ‘Be safe out there.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.