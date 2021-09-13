Tropical Cyclone Nicholas will remain well to the east of Kerrville on Tuesday. A few showers and storms are possible across the region, but heaviest coverage should remain across the Southeast Texas coast towards Houston and Beaumont.
PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID
Partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible. Rain coverage is higher to our east. Highs warm into the middle and upper 80s with a few areas reaching 90 degrees.
North winds keep us on the dry side of Nicholas with speeds averaging 10 to 15 mph.
SEASONABLY MILD OVERNIGHT
Humidity levels remain sticky Tuesday night. Partly cloudy skies continue with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.
North winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday with highs around 90 degrees. Our average high is 87 degrees.
Winds become northeast at 10 to 15 mph with isolated storms possible during the late afternoon hours due to daytime heating.
HOTTER-THAN-AVERAGE THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s each day Thursday through Sunday. Rain chances, in general, are lower than average over the weekend.
A cold front could bring a pattern change by the middle of next week. Models are not in agreement with this prospect yet.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
