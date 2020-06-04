One of the businesses that was hit hardest by the powerful storms that rolled through Kerrville on May 27 and 28 was PAX Coffee and Goods.
The Earl Garrett Street coffee shop had part of its ceiling cave in due to the high winds and rain, flooding the business. Owner Heather McClung was forced to close the shop for a day in order to repair the damage, but she was back on her feet a day later.
“Water was pouring from the ceiling,” said McClung, who was a guest on The Kerrville Daily Times’ webcast — KDT LIVE — on June 4. “It was nuts.”
With the help of her employees and the property owner, McClung was able to quickly repair the damage.
“We put a de-humidifier in and got everything dried out,” she said. “We got the ceiling back by the end of the day, and we had it painted the next day. It was amazing. They helped me upstairs, clear out and do inventory of everything that was ruined. It was a muddy mess.”
McClung bought the coffee shop about a year ago and has worked to keep the ambience intact from the previous owner, but has also added her own touches, including ramping up the baked goods and food menu. However, there’s one thing that really drives her focus on her business.
“I love making good coffee,” said McClung, who has moved to Kerrville when she was in kindergarten. “I love the smell of coffee. I just love it.”
