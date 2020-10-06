Hurricane Delta has intensified from a tropical storm to a dangerous Category Four hurricane Tuesday afternoon.
This life-threatening hurricane is taking aim on the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Delta has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
The storm system is 260 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.
Delta will likely cause major damage from Cozumel to Cancun as it continues spinning northwest the next couple of days.
Additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours and this storm system will likely track across the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane through the remainder of the week.
Later this week, the major hurricane will likely impact the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley and southeastern United States.
Today, the storm system will create major storm surge issues.
The National Hurricane Center said, "An extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11 ft above normal tide levels along the coast of the Yucatan peninsula from Cabo Catoche to Progresso, and 6 to 9 ft above normal tide levels from Tulum to Cabo Catoche. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves."
With regard to wind, "In the Yucatan Peninsula, hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area early Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning later today or tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area tonight and Wednesday. In Cuba, tropical storm conditions are expected tonight in the warning area and possible in the watch area near the same time."
RAINFALL: "Delta is expected to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches, across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek. This rainfall may result in areas of significant flash flooding. Over the next few days, Delta is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts, across portions of the Cayman Islands and western Cuba. This rainfall may result in areas of flash flooding and mudslides. Later this week, Delta is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash and urban flooding to portions of the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and southeastern United States."
