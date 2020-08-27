From my review of last week’s editions of the Kerrville Daily Times, it appears the Times has chosen to ignore the Democratic National Convention held this past week. While I doubt that the Times readers really believe ignorance is bliss, it appears the Times does. For your information Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accepted their nomination to be the next President and Vice President of these United States.
However, your printing of the Associated Press article about Steve Bannon “President Trump’s former chief strategist” does emphasize how pathetic president Trump and his cronies have been. To quote the AP article: “He (Bannon) is the latest addition to a startlingly long list of Trump associates who have been prosecuted, including (but not limited to) his former campaign chair Paul Manafort, whom Bannon replaced, his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, and his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.”
The character and soul of the United States are on the line. As a 70-plus-year-old Kerrville native, I ask that this letter be printed and not ignored. Ignorance is not bliss.
Will Spencer Hart, Kerrville
