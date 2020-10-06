HARPER ROLLING WITH TWO STRAIGHT VICTORIES
The Harper Longhorns started 0-4, but have won two straight heading into this week’s matchup with Mason on the road.
Harper stomped Brackett 34-6 Friday night on the heels of a 33-13 win on the road at Menard the week before.
Harper Coach Chad Zenner mentioned that his team has been “constantly” improving from week to week.
“The time to peak is at the start of District, and I feel like we are close,” Zenner said. “We won our first district game against Brackettville and have won two in a row. I feel like we are well on our way to being a good football team.”
Junior quarterback Braden Strickland has completed 83 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns through six games this season.
Harper is currently tied for first place with Mason in District 14-2A and they will meet the Punchers this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Mason.
Both teams are 2-4 on the season, but undefeated in district play.
Coach Zenner says his kids are “super excited” about this week’s matchup.
“Our kids are looking forward to playing a quality opponent and competing at a high level,” Zenner explained. “I can’t wait to watch our kids get after it.”
