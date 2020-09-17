After a debate about whether to lower the city’s property tax rate to offset a general increase in assessed values, the Ingram city council set the rate just beyond what would have triggered the requirement for voter approval.
The council also approved a new budget calling for 2.5% salary increases for employees, revenues of $1,126,550 and expenses of $1,403,030, with the shortfall drawn from reserves.
The council approved a new property tax rate of 49.63 cents per $100 of valuation — a 6.2% decrease from this year’s rate.
But many owners are likely to see an increase in property taxes nonetheless. Property values in Ingram increased from about $85.6 million this budget year to an estimated $98 million, according to the budget document — an increase of about 14%. The taxable value of all new improvements in the city of Ingram was $1,230,976 and the market value of these new improvements was $1,281,461, according to Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves. This means the new ad valorem rate, coupled with the increase in values, constitutes a tax increase for various property owners who’ll collectively pay at least $30,000 more, not counting the new improvements added to the tax rolls.
The property tax rate is expected to raise $433,352 for the general fund, compared to an estimated $394,000 this budget year under the old rate and lower values, according to the budget in the council’s agenda packet.
On Sept. 15, before the council voted on the new rate, Alderman Claud Jordan made a motion to lower the property tax rate to the no-new-revenue rate of 47.21 cents per $100. The motion died for lack of a second. He cast the lone vote against the new rate of 49.63 cents per $100 of valuation, and also cast the lone vote against the new budget, having opposed increasing taxes and raising salaries.
The 2.5% cost-of-living increase for city staff will cost $1,931, according to Ingram Mayor Brandon Rowan.
