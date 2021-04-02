A foundation has been created to support the Kerrville Police Department’s community programs and activities, according to a KPD press release.
The Kerrville Police Department Foundation was created through a partnership of the City of Kerrville and Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
“The KPD Foundation is a component fund of the Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charitable organization. Headquartered in Kerrville, the Community Foundation is a regional philanthropic endowment that manages over $35 million in charitable funds,” states the release. “It annually grants about $4 million to nonprofits and civic causes in 10 Hill Country counties.”
Donations to the foundation can be made at communityfoundation.net.
“Click ‘Donate’ at the top and select ‘Kerrville Police Department Foundation’ from the available options,” states the release. “Additionally, checks can be written out to the ‘Community Foundation’ with ‘KPDF’ in the memo line.”
The foundation’s mailing address is: Kerrville Police Department Foundation, c/o Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, 241 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville TX 78028.
