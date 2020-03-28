Funeral homes haven’t been immune to the regulatory and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve had to prepare for the worst.
The biggest change for local mortuaries so far is that funeral services have been limited to 10 attendees, and chairs are placed 6 feet apart to reduce the chance of infection, as per the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.
“When you’ve got it limited to 10, including clergy and a funeral director, that only gives you eight family members,” said Gene Allen, owner of Kerrville Funeral Home. “And we talk to them in-depth and encourage them to keep their distance, but how do you tell family members not to hug each other? That’s definitely a tough one.”
Social distancing also is something Grimes Funeral Chapels owner Johnny Grimes has had to get used to. In his line of work, clients are grieving and in need of comfort, even if it's just a friendly handshake or touch on the shoulder.
“Whenever I make funeral arrangements with families, I always like to shake your hand or hug you, but in this day and age, it’s just kind of a squirrelly world we’re living in right now,” Grimes said. “Ninety-nine percent of people understand. They realize what’s going on, and it’s only for everybody’s health and safety.”
Allen and Grimes said they’ve told families that the small services can proceed and larger memorial services can be postponed to when the governor’s order is no longer in effect.
“If it goes on for months, then I think families are going to understand the graveside (service) was suitable,” Grimes said. “I think if it doesn’t last very long, then we could have a handful of memorial services instead of seven or eight per week — we could have 10 or 12 for sure.”
Funeral homes also are providing another option for families, something increasingly common in this era of social distancing: Internet live streaming.
Funeral homes already have been offering this service — Allen, for example, started offering it many years ago for military members deployed overseas — but more people may want to take advantage of it during this time.
INTERDEPENDENT BUSINESSES AFFECTED
The reduction in the size of memorial services has caused additional effects on the businesses involved in logistical support, such as caterers, restaurants, printing companies, hotels and flower shops.
“It just goes on and on, it’s a snowball effect — everything from the Inn of the Hills shutting down to the flower shops not selling flowers, it just goes on and on,” Grimes said of the pandemic in general. “And this is just one little town in Texas, much less across the country. It’s a huge impact on everybody.”
Grimes has been in the mortuary business since 1998 and bought the business in 2007 from his parents. He owns a funeral home in Bandera and one in Kerrville. Allen has been in the business for 22 years and owns funeral homes in Junction, Kerrville and Levelland, the last of which is near Lubbock — the area he’s from. He said there have been five confirmed coronavirus cases in Lubbock County.
PROTECTION FOR STAFF AND THE PUBLIC
Like many other entities these days, funeral homes are asking people to do most business over the phone and/or email.
Although a lot of people may find the use of personal protection equipment during the pandemic a new experience, it’s something funeral homes already do on a daily basis — they use gloves, gowns, face shields and the like.
Handling people who died from coronavirus is really no different than dealing with any other decedents, Allen indicated. But when it comes to making sure mortuaries have enough personal protective equipment available moving forward, funeral homes are in the same boat as other businesses and agencies scrambling to secure supplies.
“Getting out our gloves and aprons and personal protective equipment — that’s kind of an issue,” Grimes said. “When when we order, they’re all on backorder now, so that’s one thing we’ve been keeping an eye on, making sure we’re not getting low and keeping ahead of the game. Hopefully, in a couple of weeks, it'll calm down and we'll look back at this and take it as a learning experience.”
PREPARING FOR THE WORST
Allen is in a more unique situation: As president of the 6,000-member Texas Funeral Directors Association, he’s been fielding calls from regulatory agencies, other funeral homes and news media outlets from all over the state.
Funeral homes have been requesting guidance on how their operations need to change. Regulatory agencies want to make sure large numbers of bodies can be handled and that all the paperwork, including death certificates, can be executed efficiently.
“We are prepared and ready,” Allen said.
