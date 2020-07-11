Just two weeks after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Krystle Ramsay was thumbing through the help wanted ads of the San Antonio Express News when she happened upon a job ad from the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
While she grew up in the San Antonio area before completing her education at Baylor University, Ramsay had never ventured much into the Hill Country. In fact, as Ramsay explains it, she figured her work would take her into the inner-cities of Texas.
However, she needed a job and the opportunity sounded intriguing and she applied. It was a move that forever changed Ramsay, and for that matter, the Hill Country Youth Ranch. Fifteen years later, Ramsay has been elevated to executive director of the home for abused and neglected children that was founded in the 1970s by Gary Priour, who became Ramsay’s mentor and boss before retiring at the end of 2019.
She thought she’d stay a year before returning to school to pursue a master’s degree in counseling. Ramsay never left. Now married and the mother to two boys, Ramsay finds herself firmly planted in Kerr County, and determined to continue Priour’s work at an even higher level.
Priour, of course, has held a huge profile in the community for decades for his impassioned work, but with Ramsay, as Priour has readily admitted over the last year, the Hill Country Youth Ranch gets a different type of administrator — one more focused on clinical care of the children who call the sprawling Ingram ranch home.
“It’s very hard to step into this role because he’s our founder, he created this program, he’s built it with our community support, and it’s much bigger than I think he ever thought it would be,” said Ramsay during a Thursday interview on KDT Live — The Kerrville Daily Times’ weekday webcast on Facebook Live. “He has been able to grow the agency. He knows the ins and outs of everything.”
On Jan. 1, Ramsay assumed control of the day-to-day operations as executive director. On that day, she was sick with a cold and had a commitment to make the plunge down the Mo Ranch slide into the icy Guadalupe River as part of the polar bear plunge to raise money for the ranch, but that cold shock was easy compared to some of the chaos 2020 has brought — everyone and everywhere.
By March 13, like the rest of the state of Texas, Ramsay and her staff were putting strict controls to prevent coronavirus from spreading to the ranch — something they’ve been able to do. However, it’s been a disruptive force in the lives of everyone.
“We always laugh because we say that you never relive the same day at the ranch,” Ramsay said. “Anyone who has a house full of kids knows the normal chaotic day, we have houses and houses of children — our days are always chaotic. For 15 years, I’ve lived in a chaotic workspace that I love.”
While there are plenty of precautions to keep the virus out, Ramsay is the first to admit that there has been some upside to the lockdowns related to the pandemic.
“I would say some of our kids sort of enjoyed it because they started summer two months early, said Ramsay, adding that the disruptive part is that summer plans to take children out of the ranch have been put on hold due to the virus.
Since the ranch operates a charter school on the premises, Ramsay and her staff are prepping for a future with the children returning to school, but they’re also paying close attention to the changing guidance from the state of Texas on the coronavirus.
Ramsay said she’s drawing on that experience to help navigate the future of the ranch, and Priour is still heavily involved in fundraising and other projects but Ramsay is driving the ranch’s future through an approach around the long-term care of those who live there, which includes ensuring there remains some level of care for those even after they leave.
“I want to see us grow that,” Ramsay said about the ranch’s transitional services for young adults. “I’d like to continue to provide that support for our kids as adults, and help them figure out what they want to do as adults. I just want to keep our kids off the streets.”
Ramsay is a licensed social worker and has testified in Austin in front of legislative committees about how to strengthen foster care. One of her ambitions is use the ranch as a center to do just that — make foster care better for the hundreds of children who are in the system.
Many of the children who have come to the Youth Ranch have been subjected to severe abuse or neglect. Many children have shared their heartbreaking stories through art or writing — much of it displayed in the ranch’s gallery.
“I think God gives us different gifts, I have never seen so many artistic people before coming to the ranch,” Ramsay said. “Our kids and what they can articulate through their poems and paintings — it’s hard, it is hard.”
