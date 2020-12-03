The remainder of the day will be breezy and chilly across the Hill Country.
No precipitation is in the forecast, but high clouds will move across the region throughout the day.
Highs remain in the lower to middle 50's.
Winds remain gusty out of the north at 15 to 20 mph making it feel colder than the actual air temperature.
Winds taper off towards sunset.
Fair skies and a hard freeze can be expected overnight tonight.
Look for lows to drop into the middle and upper 20's most areas.
