High pressure keeps the area dry overnight tonight.
It will be chilly with widespread lows in the middle to upper 30's across the Hill Country overnight.
Patchy frost is a good bet for low lying areas as skies remain clear and wind speeds remain calm most of the night.
Tender vegetation should be protected tonight as temperatures dip close to the freezing mark across the region.
Sunshine quickly returns Tuesday and daytime highs warm into the lower and middle 70's. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.
Humidity values drop to very low levels again Tuesday afternoon with minimum values between 15 and 20 percent during the afternoon.
Other than a few high clouds, fair skies continue Tuesday night with lows between 35 and 40 degrees.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
There could be a few areas of morning drizzle or light rain Thursday and Friday morning, but no guarantees.
Moderate confidence exists in a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday as a cold front and low pressure system impact the state.
A few models want to bring us low rainfall totals of 0.05" to 0.15" during this time.
NEXT SIGNIFICANT COLD FRONT
Models are suggesting that Sunday and Monday will bring our next decent cold front of the forecast period.
Along with more clouds and hopefully some showers, it should be cooler by late Sunday and Monday of next week.
VERY EARLY THANKSGIVING FORECAST
I wouldn't bank on this yet since only one major model goes out this far, but the American GFS model hints at cool temperatures this Thanksgiving with no rain in the forecast right now.
Models currently show highs in the 60's with lows in the 30's and 40's.
This forecast is likely to be refined by next week, but that's an early look at things as of Monday evening.
